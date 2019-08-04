Angels' Luis Rengifo: Playing-time outlook improves
Rengifo will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rengifo and Matt Thaiss have been fighting one another for regular duties in the Los Angeles infield lately, but there should be room for both players to earn steady at-bats after the Angels placed Andrelton Simmons (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Sunday. David Fletcher will fill in for Simmons at shortstop in the series finale in Cleveland, allowing Rengifo and Thaiss to slot in at the keystone and hot corner, respectively. Rengifo is hitting just .197 since the All-Star break with no home runs and only one stolen base.
