Rengifo will start at second base and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Padres.

Rengifo will be rewarded with a second straight start after going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-2 win. With Andrelton Simmons informing the Angels on Tuesday that he was opting out of the season, Rengifo should get the opportunity to play regularly in the middle infield over Los Angeles' final four games.