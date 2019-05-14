Rengifo will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Tuesday's game against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rengifo will be called up to replace Kole Calhoun, who was placed on the paternity list Monday night. Rengifo has struggled in the big leagues through nine games this season, hitting .185 with three extra-base hits and an RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories