Rengifo went 4-for-5 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Rengifo delivered an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring. Over his last 25 games, the infielder has hit .276 (29-for-105) with six home runs, a triple, four doubles, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. He's cemented himself in the heart of the Angels' order, often hitting fourth behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, which typically is a fruitful position. Rengifo is slashing .273/.304/.433 with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 35 runs scored, five stolen bases, four triples and 19 doubles through 100 contests.