Rengifo went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros.

Rengifo continues to show consistency at the plate -- he's hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, though this was his first three-hit effort in that span. The infielder plated a pair with a single in the sixth inning and later scored on a Jonathan Villar single. Rengifo's surge at the dish has lifted his season slash line to .253/.294/.389 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases through 55 contests.