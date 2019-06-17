Rengifo is not in the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

With David Fletcher and Tommy La Stella manning second and third base, respectively, Rengifo will retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game as Wilfredo Tovar picks up a start at shortstop. With the Angels getting healthier -- Andrelton Simmons (ankle) is nearing a return -- Rengifo could be heading to a bench role or back to the minors.