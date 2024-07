Rengifo (wrist) began throwing, fielding groundballs and hit off a tee Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo landed on the injured list July 5 due to right wrist inflammation, and his return to activity is a good indication that he is trending in the right direction. It remains unclear if the Angels will send him to the minor leagues to play in a few rehab games before reinstating him from the IL.