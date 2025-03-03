The Angels scratched Rengifo from the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to a tight hamstring, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Tim Anderson will start at second base and bat leadoff in place of Rengifo, who can be viewed as day-to-day until the Angels provide another update regarding the severity of the hamstring injury. Though a healthy Rengifo may not have a permanent home at one set position in 2025, he's expected to handle a near-everyday role while likely slotting near the top of the lineup against right-handed pitching.