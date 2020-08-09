Rengifo will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Rangers.

Since shortstop Andrelton Simmons (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list July 28, Rengifo has emerged as the primary beneficiary. With David Fletcher stepping in at Simmons' position, Rengifo has taken over as the Angels' main second baseman, as he'll pick up his ninth start in 10 games Sunday. Despite the steady playing time, Rengifo has yet to heat up at the plate, as he's gotten off to a 4-for-28 start to the season.