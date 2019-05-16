Rengifo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake following Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Rengifo's most recent stint with the Angels lasted just two days, corresponding with Kohl Calhoun's stay on the paternity list. The youngster went 0-for-7 with a 2:3 BB:K in a pair of appearances during his time with the big club, lowering his season average to .147 through 34 at-bats (11 games).

