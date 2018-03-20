Angels' Luis Rengifo: Sent to Angels
Rengifo was traded to the Angels on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The young infielder was the player to be named later in the deal that sent C.J. Cron to the Rays. Rengifo batted just .250 at both Low-A Clinton and Bowling Green last season, but he made up for it with 12 homers and 34 stolen bases. He'll likely start the season with either the Angels' Low- or High-A affiliate.
