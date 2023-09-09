Rengifo will undergo additional testing on his injured biceps in the next few days, Doug Padilla of The Orange Country Register reports.

Rengifo was injured while taking a practice swing in the on-deck circle during Thursday's game, and he was subsequently diagnosed with a biceps injury. The utility man said Friday that he was feeling better, though he was wearing a brace on his left elbow, and Angels manager Phil Nevin stated that his prognosis "doesn't look great." The injury comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Rengifo, as he was in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the campaign, riding a 14-game hitting streak during which he slashed .446/.476/.804 with five homers, 14 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base.