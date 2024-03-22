Rengifo (hamstring) is scheduled to serve as the designated hitter in Saturday's Cactus League game against the A's, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rengifo exited Tuesday's exhibition after aggravating his left hamstring injury, but he's expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday after taking a few days off. Assuming he's plays this weekend with no issues, the 27-year-old should be ready to go for Opening Day.
