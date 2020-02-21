Play

Rengifo is "noticeably bigger" than last year, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Per Ardaya, Rengifo went deep four consecutive times during batting practice Thursday. The added muscle may come in handy as Rengifo seeks to earn a starting spot at second base this spring. The second baseman hit only 12 home runs in 467 combined at-bats between the majors and minors last season.

