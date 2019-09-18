Play

Rengifo was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left hand hamate fracture.

There were only 10 games left on the schedule, so once it was clear Rengifo would not return this year it made sense to open up a 40-man roster spot in the short term. The rookie infielder got as much playing time as we could have hoped for this year (406 plate appearances), but stole just two bases after stealing 41 in the minors in 2018. He was worth 1.1 fWAR in 108 games as a 22-year-old, which could set him up for similar playing time again in 2020. Rengifo is expected to have a somewhat normal offseason, but regaining power for the start of the 2020 season is a concern, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

