Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Colorado, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The 26-year-old made nine straight starts before behind held out of the lineup Saturday, and he's now on the bench for a second straight contest. The Angels have recently brought in veterans Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas via trade while also promoting David Fletcher, which will likely cut into Rengifo's playing time give his .590 OPS this year.