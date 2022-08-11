Rengifo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Athletics.

Rengifo took Sam Moll yard in the sixth inning for his sixth homer of the season. He has quietly been productive since July 10, homering twice with 14 RBI and 11 runs scored in 26 games. For the season, Rengifo has posted a respectable 105 wRC+ and .316 wOBA across 300 plate appearances.

