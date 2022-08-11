Rengifo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Athletics.
Rengifo took Sam Moll yard in the sixth inning for his sixth homer of the season. He has quietly been productive since July 10, homering twice with 14 RBI and 11 runs scored in 26 games. For the season, Rengifo has posted a respectable 105 wRC+ and .316 wOBA across 300 plate appearances.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Supplies only run in victory•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Key hit, two steals in win•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Falls homer shy of cycle•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Builds hitting streak to nine•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Racks up three hits•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Collects another stolen base•