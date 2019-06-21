Rengifo went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Rengifo slugged a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, and he cut his team's deficit to one in the sixth by singling home a run, his third RBI of the night. The 22-year-old has now registered two or more hits in each of his last three contests, and he's reached base safely in five straight.