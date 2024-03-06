Rengifo (hamstring) will start at third base and bat third in Wednesday's split-squad Cactus League game against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll be making his spring debut Wednesday after a bout with left hamstring tightness kept Rengifo behind the Angels' other healthy position players during the early stages of camp. Rengifo still has plenty of time to get enough at-bats in during Cactus League games to guarantee his availability for Opening Day, and he could find himself in a prominent lineup spot to begin the regular season. Per Fletcher, manager Ron Washington said Feb. 22 that he views Rengifo as a candidate to serve as the Angels' leadoff hitter.