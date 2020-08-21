site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Starting Thursday
Rengifo is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against San Francisco, batting ninth and playing second base.
Rengifo returns to the Angels starting nine after taking a seat in Wednesday's loss to the Giants. Tommy La Stella will shift to first base as Albert Pujols returns to the bench.
