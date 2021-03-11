Rengifo led off and played left field in Wednesday's Cactus League win over Cleveland, going 1-for-2 with a run and a walk.

Rengifo has now played four different positions during spring training, adding left field to a list that also includes second base, shortstop and third base. The 24-year-old has never seen time at left field in a regular-season major-league game, though he has played the position sporadically as a minor-leaguer. While he figures to spend the bulk of his time on the infield this season, Rengifo's expanding versatility further adds to his value on the big-league roster.