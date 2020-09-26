site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Suffers hamstring injury
RotoWire Staff
Rengifo suffered a right hamstring strain during Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Rengifo was removed from Friday's contest in the seventh inning after hitting a single. With just two games remaining in the regular season, it's unclear whether Rengifo will return in 2020.
