Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturdays 5-3 win against Oakland.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Rengifo went deep to left field for his first homer of the campaign. The infielder added another RBI on an infield single in the sixth. Rengifo doesn't offer much power, but he's hit well so far this season, slashing .300/.382/.433 across 35 plate appearances.