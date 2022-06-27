Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Rengifo tied the game at 1-1 with his seventh-inning blast off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. While this wasn't a fourth consecutive multi-hit effort, Rengifo's homer was his first since May 31. His solid hitting lately has lifted his slash line to .235/.288/.368 with three homers, nine RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base across 147 plate appearances. The infielder should continue to play regularly at either second base or shortstop while Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez compete for playing time as his middle-infield partner.