Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Rengifo got started with a single and a stolen base and would come around to score after the Angels tacked on four runs against Mason Miller in the opening frame. The 26-year-old is slashing just .203/.338/.266 with only two extra base hits, seven RBI, 12 runs and an 11:16 BB:K over 77 plate appearances. Rengifo is known for being an aggressive hitter but is currently walking at a 14.7 percent clip, which would be the best mark of his career.