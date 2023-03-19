Angels manager Phil Nevin expressed concern about Rengifo's lack of playing time with Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Nevin's comments came before Venezuela was ousted from the tournament by Team USA on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if Rengifo's minimal playing time will have any impact on his readiness for the regular season. The infielder got just six at-bats during the tournament, collecting one hit (a single) and scoring two runs. Rengifo will presumably return to the Angels in short order and should have more opportunities to play as the team wraps up its Cactus League schedule.