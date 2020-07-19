Rengifo (undisclosed) is dealing with hamstring tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The 23-year-old reported to the team facility this week after missing the start of camp for undisclosed reasons, and he's experiencing some hamstring issues after his first couple days of workouts. Rengifo is on the injured list, and his Opening Day availability remains in question due to his delayed arrival and the injury.
