Angels' Martin Maldonado: Back from bereavement list
Maldonado was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. He is starting at catcher and hitting eighth against the Rockies.
Maldonado is back with the Angels after spending the weekend away from the team on the bereavement list. The backstop, who is hitting .213/.306/.307 through 23 games this season, will face Jon Gray in his first game back. Juan Graterol was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
