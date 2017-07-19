Angels' Martin Maldonado: Blasts 10th home run Tuesday
Maldonado went 1-for-3 with his 10th home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
The defensive-minded backstop is putting together his best offensive season as a major leaguer. The 30-year-old has already set a career high in homers with 10, and he is just three RBI away from doing the same in that category. Maldonado's .245 batting average and poor lineup placement holds him back in standard leagues, but he has done enough in terms of power to remain relevant in deep two-catcher formats.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....