Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Friday
Maldonado is not in the lineup against Oakland on Friday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Maldonado will take the night off after going 1-for-5 with a run scored and three strikeouts during Wednesday's game in Seattle. In his place, Jose Briceno will catch Tyler Skaggs for the series opener.
