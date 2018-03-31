Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Saturday
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Maldonado will get the day off after setting up behind the plate in bak-to-back days to start the 2018 season. In his place, Rene Rivera will catch Matt Shoemaker and bat ninth in the order.
