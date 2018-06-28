Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Thursday
Maldonado is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Thursday.
Maldonado will receive a standard breather following four straight starts. In his place, Jose Briceno will catch and bat eighth in the order.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Three-run homer Wednesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Drives in four against Toronto•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Friday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Back in action Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...