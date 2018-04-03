Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Tuesday
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indians.
Maldonado will head to the bench for a breather after starting four of the team's first five games behind the dish, including two straight. In his place, Rene Rivera will start at catcher and hit ninth.
