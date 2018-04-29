Angels' Martin Maldonado: Headed to bench Sunday
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Yankees.
Over the last seven games, Maldonado has gone 0-for-14, bringing his batting average down to .156 for the year. He'll get the day off while Rene Rivera fills in behind the dish.
