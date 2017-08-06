Maldonado is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Maldonado will receive a routine maintenance day in the series finale, opening up a start behind the plate for Juan Graterol. The backstop hasn't been helping out fantasy owners of late with a 3-for-27 (.111 average) showing over his last 10 games, but he's at little risk of falling into a timeshare with Graterol.