Angels' Martin Maldonado: Lands on bereavement list
Maldonado was placed on the bereavement list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
This explains why Maldonado isn't in the lineup Friday. MLB rules require a three-day minimum absence, with seven days being the longest absence allowed. He'll be replaced on the active roster by Juan Graterol.
