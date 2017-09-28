Play

Maldonado is out of the lineup against Chicago on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Maldonado retreats to the bench following four straight starts behind the plate, going 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles during that span. In his place, Carlos Perez will handle the catching duties.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast