Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not in Thursday lineup
Maldonado is out of the lineup against Chicago on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Maldonado retreats to the bench following four straight starts behind the plate, going 5-for-13 with a pair of doubles during that span. In his place, Carlos Perez will handle the catching duties.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Withheld from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Homers twice Monday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Delivers three-hit performance•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...