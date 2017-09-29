Play

Maldonado is not in the lineup Friday for the second day in a row.

Maldonado has made a lot of starts behind the plate this season, so manager Mike Scioscia is giving him a bit of a break as the season winds down. Juan Graterol will get the start Friday in Maldonado's place.

