Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting for second straight day
Maldonado is not in the lineup Friday for the second day in a row.
Maldonado has made a lot of starts behind the plate this season, so manager Mike Scioscia is giving him a bit of a break as the season winds down. Juan Graterol will get the start Friday in Maldonado's place.
