Maldonado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.

Maldonado will get just his second day off this month with the Angels playing an early-afternoon affair following Friday's night game. Juan Graterol will get the start behind the plate in Maldonado's place.

