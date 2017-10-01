Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Sunday
Maldonado isn't in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Maldonado sat out two of the last three games, but will return to the bench after Saturday's 0-for-3, two strikeout outing. Maldonado played in 138 games this season, over which he hit .221/.276/.368. Juan Graterol is starting at catcher and hitting ninth with Maldonado out.
