Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Wednesday
Maldonado is out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.
The 30-year-old will cede catching duties to Juan Graterol for the second time in the last four games, indicating the Angels may be moving away from the slumping Maldonado as an everyday option. The veteran backstop has gone just 2-for-23 over his last seven starts after batting .194 in the month of July.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Clubs 11th home run Friday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Blasts 10th home run Tuesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Receives day off Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...