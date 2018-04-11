Angels' Martin Maldonado: Records three hits
Maldonado went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.
Maldonado has swung a hot bat to begin the series against the Rangers, going 5-for-8 with two runs scored and four RBI. His batting average sits at .323 for the season but he has relied on an inflated BABIP to get there. He should continue to see consistent at-bats as the Angels' top catcher but his fantasy value will be limited thanks to his lack of power and low spot in the batting order.
More News
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Day off Saturday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Strikes deal with Angels to avoid arbitration•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Sunday•
-
Angels' Martin Maldonado: Not starting for second straight day•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...