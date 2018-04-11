Maldonado went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Maldonado has swung a hot bat to begin the series against the Rangers, going 5-for-8 with two runs scored and four RBI. His batting average sits at .323 for the season but he has relied on an inflated BABIP to get there. He should continue to see consistent at-bats as the Angels' top catcher but his fantasy value will be limited thanks to his lack of power and low spot in the batting order.