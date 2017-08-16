Play

Maldonado is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After having been behind the plate for the past five contests, Maldonado will take a seat as the Angels play a day game after a night game. Backup Juan Graterol will check in a catcher, serving as the batterymate for Ricky Nolasco.

