Maldonado is out of the lineup Thursday agains the Indians.

Maldonado is coming off 10 consecutive starts -- his longest such stretch of the season. Over that period since the All-Star break, his bat has cooled off a little bit, as he's hitting .182 with nine strikeouts. He does have two long balls, though, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to panic. Juan Graterol will pick up a rare start in his stead for the series finale.

