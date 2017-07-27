Angels' Martin Maldonado: Rides pine Thursday
Maldonado is out of the lineup Thursday agains the Indians.
Maldonado is coming off 10 consecutive starts -- his longest such stretch of the season. Over that period since the All-Star break, his bat has cooled off a little bit, as he's hitting .182 with nine strikeouts. He does have two long balls, though, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to panic. Juan Graterol will pick up a rare start in his stead for the series finale.
