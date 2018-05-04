Angels' Martin Maldonado: Stationed on bench Friday
Maldonado is not in the lineup against the Mariners on Friday.
Maldonado will get the day off after starting the past three games behind the plate. In his place, Rene Rivera will catch and bat ninth in the order. Expect Maldonado back in the lineup Saturday.
