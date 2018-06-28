Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Maldonado helped key a comeback from six runs down with his sixth-inning blast, though it would still not be enough after some late game bullpen woes. The catcher isn't have a particularly eye-popping season at the plate -- he's slashing .243/.301/.357 with four homers and 29 RBI -- but he's now driven in seven runs over the last four games.