Duffy (back) has gone 1-for-10 with three strikeouts over three games in a rehab sting with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Duffy kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday and has thus far played one game each at first base, third base and DH. The veteran hasn't played in a big-league game since June 26, when he was pulled from a contest against Seattle with lower back tightness. Duffy isn't eligible to be activated until next weekend, so he'll likely continue logging at-bats with the Triple-A club in the meantime.