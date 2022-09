Duffy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Luis Rengifo will step in at third base while Duffy rests after starting 13 of the Angels' last 15 games at either corner-infield spots. Since his return from the injured list Aug. 29, Duffy is slashing .200/.273/.300 with three extra-base hits.