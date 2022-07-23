Duffy (back) has progressed to light baseball activities but is being conservative with his bask spasms in hopes that the injury doesn't flare up, per MLB.com.

Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad indicated July 15 that Duffy has been able to play catch and swing a bat, but the veteran infielder hasn't yet started a rehab assignment. He last played June 26 before departing with what was later diagnosed as lower bask spasms. Duffy slashed .261/.308/.291 with no homers, seven runs and five RBI over 143 plate appearances before landing on the IL.