Angels' Matt Duffy: Riding pine Sunday
Duffy is not in Sunday's lineup against the Twins.
Duffy is hitting .267 with one home run and four RBI over his last 10 games. Michael Stefanic is starting at second base, pushing Luis Rengifo to third base.
